突改浏览方式‧Instagram惹众怒急道歉
社交媒体Instagram周四（27日）短暂推出更新，将一贯纵向浏览贴文的方式改为横向，惹来网民抨击，Instagram其后称改版是意外的错误，用户浏览贴文方式现已恢复正常。
从受影响网民上载的片段可见，更新版本的Instagram从上下滚动的介面变成左右滑动，更加入了点击观看下一张照片的功能，就如现有的Story功能。改版引起网民不满，有人批评改版“毁掉了Instagram”，更表示因此不再使用Instagram。
I have the new Instagram horizontal scroll interface. I’m sure this will not be met with any backlash WHATSOEVER. But seems maybe intended to reduce mindless vertical scrolling? cc @mosseri comments at the end pic.twitter.com/fwmtbfjFaf— Alex Heath (@alexeheath) December 27, 2018
Instagram随后立即在今天凌晨1时左右在推特道歉，称已经撤回更新，受影响用户只需重新启动程式便可恢复正常版面。Instagram主管Adam Mosseri也在推特上表示，本来计划作一个小型测试，不料范围却超出预期。
Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion.— Instagram (@instagram) December 27, 2018
