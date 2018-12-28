主页
突改浏览方式‧Instagram惹众怒急道歉

2018-12-28 09:06

社交媒体Instagram周四（27日）短暂推出更新，将一贯纵向浏览贴文的方式改为横向，惹来网民抨击，Instagram其后称改版是意外的错误，用户浏览贴文方式现已恢复正常。

从受影响网民上载的片段可见，更新版本的Instagram从上下滚动的介面变成左右滑动，更加入了点击观看下一张照片的功能，就如现有的Story功能。改版引起网民不满，有人批评改版“毁掉了Instagram”，更表示因此不再使用Instagram。

 

 

Instagram随后立即在今天凌晨1时左右在推特道歉，称已经撤回更新，受影响用户只需重新启动程式便可恢复正常版面。Instagram主管Adam Mosseri也在推特上表示，本来计划作一个小型测试，不料范围却超出预期。

 

（香港明报）

文章来源：
星洲网‧2018.12.28

 
