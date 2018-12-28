突改浏览方式‧Instagram惹众怒急道歉

社交媒体Instagram周四（27日）短暂推出更新，将一贯纵向浏览贴文的方式改为横向，惹来网民抨击，Instagram其后称改版是意外的错误，用户浏览贴文方式现已恢复正常。

从受影响网民上载的片段可见，更新版本的Instagram从上下滚动的介面变成左右滑动，更加入了点击观看下一张照片的功能，就如现有的Story功能。改版引起网民不满，有人批评改版“毁掉了Instagram”，更表示因此不再使用Instagram。

I have the new Instagram horizontal scroll interface. I’m sure this will not be met with any backlash WHATSOEVER. But seems maybe intended to reduce mindless vertical scrolling? cc @mosseri comments at the end pic.twitter.com/fwmtbfjFaf