送妈妈豪宅兑换券报养育之恩·道维强森：任何地段我买单
（美国30日讯）圣诞节是美国人的重要节日，亲友之间时常互送礼物。好莱坞影星道维强森（Dwayne Johnson）送给妈妈一张“豪宅兑换券”，向一直抚养他长大的妈妈表达感谢，“她可以选择任何她想要的房子，她想要的任何地段。”拆礼物的影片曝光之后，感动了不少网友：“她养大一个了不起的人，她应得的！”
道维强森在instagram分享一段影片，妈妈先是念着圣诞礼物卡片封面：“圣诞快乐，这是一张《巧克力冒险工厂》随机包下的金奖券（Willy Wonka Golden Ticket）。”她打开一看卡片内容，立刻显露惊讶表情，之后便捂着脸蛋哽咽不已，整理好心情后开心对着镜头说：“一栋全新的家！”影片的最后道维强森给了妈妈一个大拥抱。
他在贴文中透露，从小开始便住在全国各地的小公寓里，直到1999年才为父母买了第一个房子，可惜5年后父母离婚，之后生活上的一切事情就变得复杂。
他表示，从那刻开始，便希望妈妈和爸爸可以拥有每一个他们需要的东西，包括车子和房子等。
“我告诉妈妈这就像是《巧克力冒险工厂》随机包下的金奖券，因为她可以选择任何她想要的房子，任何她想要的地段，我常说，如果你有个好妈妈，那么你就可以成为一个体面的人，我很幸运，有机会回馈给妈妈。”
网民看完影片感动不已，纷纷留言狂推“最好的儿子”、“她养大一个了不起的儿子，她应得的”、“看完影片泪流满面”、“人帅心也很美”、“一个好的儿子来自美好的父母”、“好幸福的妈妈”、“要爱一个爱她妈妈的男人”、“你是我的榜样”等。
This one felt good. Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas. All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need - houses, cars etc. But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful. I told her to treat this card like it’s “Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket” because she gets to choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants. I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home. Dwanta
