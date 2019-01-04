为好友杰森摩莫亚催谷票房·“超人”亨利卡维尔恶搞水行侠

主页
2019-01-04 16:41

因合演DC超级英雄片《正义联盟》而结成好友的“超人”亨利卡维尔（Henry Cavill）和“水行侠”杰森摩莫亚（Jason Momoa），趁后者独挑大梁的新片《水行侠》上映得如火如荼之际，前者昨晚透过社交媒体Instagram上载搞笑新照片。
（美国4日讯）因合演DC超级英雄片《正义联盟》而结成好友的“超人”亨利卡维尔（Henry Cavill）和“水行侠”杰森摩莫亚（Jason Momoa），趁后者独挑大梁的新片《水行侠》上映得如火如荼之际，前者昨晚透过社交媒体Instagram上载搞笑新照片，手拿着餐叉的亨利从泳池中冒出头来，摆明恶搞积逊的角色，以幽默方式为好友催谷票房：“最近来到匈牙利，终于有机会入场欣赏《水行侠》，如果大家还未看，请尽快行动。”

《水行侠》上映至今未够一个月，全球累积票房高达8.229亿美元（约34亿令吉），超越《神奇女侠》成为“DC扩展宇宙”电影票房亚军，仅次于《蝙蝠侠对超人：正义曙光》。《蝙》当年全球票房有8.73亿美元（约36亿令吉），然而《水行侠》声势持续，有机会于本周超越《蝙》昂然登上冠军宝座。（香港明报）

 

 

