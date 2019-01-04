为好友杰森摩莫亚催谷票房·“超人”亨利卡维尔恶搞水行侠
（美国4日讯）因合演DC超级英雄片《正义联盟》而结成好友的“超人”亨利卡维尔（Henry Cavill）和“水行侠”杰森摩莫亚（Jason Momoa），趁后者独挑大梁的新片《水行侠》上映得如火如荼之际，前者昨晚透过社交媒体Instagram上载搞笑新照片，手拿着餐叉的亨利从泳池中冒出头来，摆明恶搞积逊的角色，以幽默方式为好友催谷票房：“最近来到匈牙利，终于有机会入场欣赏《水行侠》，如果大家还未看，请尽快行动。”
《水行侠》上映至今未够一个月，全球累积票房高达8.229亿美元（约34亿令吉），超越《神奇女侠》成为“DC扩展宇宙”电影票房亚军，仅次于《蝙蝠侠对超人：正义曙光》。《蝙》当年全球票房有8.73亿美元（约36亿令吉），然而《水行侠》声势持续，有机会于本周超越《蝙》昂然登上冠军宝座。（香港明报）
Channeling the man of the hour, the man of big hugs, big laughs and big pints of Guinness, my man Jason Momoa. How'd I do? Seriously though, I just finally got the chance to watch Aquaman here in Hungary. Jason, James and everyone involved in that movie, smashes it out of the (water)park. If you haven't seen it yet, go check it out. Jason, love you bro, you crushed it. @PrideOfGypsies @CreepyPuppet #Aquaman
