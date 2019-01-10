男子舔门铃三小时·屋主惊讶又好笑

（美国·加州10日讯）美国加利福尼亚州一名男子被发现舔舐别人家门铃三小时。

据KION-TV报道，加州萨利纳斯警察署目前正在寻找33岁的嫌疑人罗伯特丹尼尔阿罗约。

嫌疑人罗伯特舔舐东肯家的门铃时，被摄影机摄下。此外，嫌疑人还被拍摄到在东肯家庭院撒尿。

警方表示，嫌疑人亦在东肯家庭院取走一捆延长绳索，但该绳索隔日已在东肯邻居家寻获。

根据警方报告，一旦被发现，嫌疑人将面对轻微盗窃和潜行徘徊的指控。

屋主西尔维亚表示，她当日和丈夫戴夫出城，家中的监控系统传来嫌疑人在门口的通知。事发当时，他们孩子在家，却没发现屋外的动静。

事后，他们检查前门的监控记录，发现是一名男子正在舔舐他们家门铃，感到十分惊讶。

多亏监控系统服务，屋主联络警方后，迅速锁定了嫌疑人身分。

“事后想想，这真的有点可笑，因为他（指嫌疑人）并没有做什么其他的事。”

“家中要有安全保障是多么重要。”屋主表示。

#doorbelllicker We had just installed our Ring doorbell just less than a month ago. It paid off. Our home is the doorbell that was featured on #LivePD, 1/05/19 episode. So funny. It was great. Should I remove my sign (over perp’s right shoulder)? I’m embarrassed for his family. pic.twitter.com/JKnYFd6i3F