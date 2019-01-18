与吴彦祖同框拍广告·外国网民调侃鹿晗娘炮
（中国18日讯）吴彦祖近日搭档鹿晗拍摄男士保养品广告，两代男神一起合作，引起网民热议。没想到，网民眼中高低立见，大赞吴彦祖为真男人，反之调侃鹿晗是娘炮，留言道：“最帅的男人和最美的女人”。
日前，吴彦祖于IG贴出与鹿晗伙拍广告照片，但现年44岁的吴彦祖，在28岁的鹿晗面前毫不逊色，不少人大赞吴彦祖的冻龄帅颜保养得宜。想不到贴文一出，竟掀起一片骂战，网民的反应一面倒支持吴彦祖，普遍外国网民纷纷指鹿晗形象太女性化，更说：“你不说还以为是个女人。”更有操中文的网民说：“一个汉子，一个娘子。”、“新女友？”、“旁边女子挺好看的”等，引起鹿晗粉丝的不满，底下留言，“请尊重鹿晗！”
Wow! I can’t believe it’s been ten years since I have been representing L’Oréal Men’s Expert line of skin care products in Asia! Here’s a couple pics from the making of the new ad introducing new Men’s expert member and teen heartthrob Lu Han! Boy do I feel old standing next to him! #lorealparis #lorealmen #lorealmenexpert @lorealmen #becauseyoureworthit
