冯伟衷离世·胡佳琪答应不会做傻事·林俊杰发文悼念：错愕又痛心

My heart is saddened by the news of the passing of Aloysius Pang. In 2016, I presented Aloysius' first Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award to him; the moment we shared on stage was brief, yet significant. You will be dearly missed. Deepest condolences to Aloysius’ family members and friends. 錯愕又痛心... 和馮偉衷的同台雖然短暫卻別具意義。永在懷念中。也願偉衷的家人節哀保重。

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jjlin) on Jan 24, 2019 at 12:43am PST