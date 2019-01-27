为冯伟衷胡佳琪绘制结婚照·插画家助圆梦弥补遗憾
为冯伟衷胡佳琪绘制结婚照·插画家助圆梦弥补遗憾
（新加坡）新加坡艺人冯伟衷在1月初时到纽西兰军事演习不幸被压伤胸腹不治，得年28岁，让女友胡佳琪大受打击。为了弥补如此相爱的两人无法共结连理的遗憾，插画家日前单凭想象特意为两人画上唯美的求婚照以及结婚照，为两人的感情画上完美的句点，感动无数网民。
自冯伟衷离世后，胡佳琪疑似无法接受事实，深受打击，自事发开始便在IG限时动态上一连发了大约86篇则贴文，回顾两人交往多年的点点滴滴，字字句句流露出对冯伟衷离世的悲伤和不舍，让亲友们看了非常担心胡佳琪的心理状况，而她昨日现身灵堂时也崩溃痛哭。
据了解，两人的恋情十分低调，而且早有共识想要等到结婚那一天才公开，所以向来在社媒发的都只贴群体照。其中，胡佳琪的姐姐胡佳嬑早前也在自己的IG透露，去年12月27日，冯伟衷替两姐妹庆生后，难得有机会和冯伟衷第一次谈心。冯伟衷当时向胡佳嬑说，正在努力赚钱，等到31岁时就会迎娶胡佳琪。
然而天意弄人，如此相爱的两人却从此阴阳相隔，让网友和粉丝相当痛心和遗憾，插画家Autumn.Ying近日在IG上传了两张为冯伟衷和胡佳琪绘制的结婚图像，并透露希望借此减少遗憾，为破碎的心灵带来安慰。
照片中，胡佳琪身穿蓝色婚纱，手拿捧花，靠在冯伟衷肩上露出甜蜜笑容，另一张则是冯伟衷单膝下跪，递上戒指向胡佳琪求婚的画面，相当温馨幸福。
Autumn.Ying也在帖文中留言希望胡佳琪能够保持坚强“面对死亡不容易，我相信他现在在天堂看着你，而且会永远这么做”来安慰和鼓励胡佳琪。
#yingfashioncanvas #AloysiusPang #JayleyWoo And in my darkest hours, where there is no silver lining in sight, you are the one who taught me to smile and shine in hope. It is with the heaviest heart to accept the fact of this young actor @aloypang who was died of severely injures during his reservist in New Zealand. Can’t believe that he is about the same age with me and he has gone forever as a fallen soldier... It triggered me so much as every Singaporean son around us have to go through the cycle to defend the nation. And the loss of your loved one while serving the nation is truly devastating. May there’s no more wars in the world and we don’t have to suffer tragedies like this anymore Meanwhile, here’s my imagination for you @jiaqiwoo, where you’re in your fav blue and he’s in his fav black. May you stay strong still even though it’s not easy to grapple death in the face. I’m sure he is watching over you right now in the realms of paradise and forever he would be... #lovelycouples #jaysiusonthephonewithaloyley #fashionillustration #lovelife #yingfashioncanvas
#yingfashioncanvas #AloysiusPang #JayleyWoo In that fleeting time together with you, I found love of a lifetime. Here’s the surreal moment specially done for Aloy and Jayley, in hope of minimising the regrets and becoming consolation to the broken hearts out there. It didn’t happen this time. Maybe in next life. Somewhere, somehow... You will meet again #lovelycouples #jaysiusonthephonewithaloyley #fashionillustration #lovelife #yingfashioncanvas广告
评论